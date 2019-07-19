PHOTOS: Cong orders food for BJP 'friends' in K'taka

Last updated on: July 19, 2019 15:19 IST

Even as the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular and the Bharatiya Janata Party are fighting tooth and nail in Karnataka, a rare bonhomie between two party members was on display.

Despite the political stand-off, Karnatkaa deputy chief minister G Parameshwara of the Congress arranged food for his BJP colleagues.

"They (BJP MLAs) were on an over night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food and other things for them. Some of them have diabetes and BP, that's why we arranged everything here. Beyond politics we're friends, it's the beauty of democracy," said Parmeshwara told news agency ANI.

Photographs: ANI

Visuals showed the lawmakers having dinner and then settling down for the night in more casual clothes.

Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had a breakfast with BJP MLA Suresh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday.

Some were seen with bed clothes and pillows delivered from their homes.

Photos showed Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa sleeping in what appeared to be the centre of the house.

"We will stay until the trust vote is decided," Yeddyurappa said after the BJP, exasperated over the delay in taking up the voting, also rushed a delegation to the Governor to ask the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to conclude the trust vote process by the end of the day itself.

Some of the legislators, who were part of the unprecedented overnight 'dharna' at the Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test took a stroll around the assembly house after waking up early in the morning.