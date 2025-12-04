HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amid IndiGo chaos, Hyd-bound flight diverted over bomb threat

Amid IndiGo chaos, Hyd-bound flight diverted over bomb threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read
Last updated on: December 04, 2025 15:20 IST

A Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday following a bomb threat email, police said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy IndiGo on X Rediff.com

The flight landed safely at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 12:30 pm, and all passengers and crew were deboarded to conduct a thorough search of the plane, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Atul Bansal.

 

“When the flight was on its way to Hyderabad from Madinah, someone sent an email to IndiGo claiming that a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. Since Ahmedabad was the closest airport, the pilot decided to land here as a precautionary measure,” said Bansal.

After being alerted about the bomb threat, the local police rushed to the spot to assist the Central Industrial Security Force and National Disaster Response Force, said the official, adding that nothing suspicious was found during the initial search.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
