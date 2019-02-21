PHOTOS: Army chief takes to the skies in Made in India Tejas aircraft

Last updated on: February 21, 2019 14:26 IST

The Light Combat Aircraft Tejas aircraft had a special passenger on Thursday when it took to the skies at the Aero India show in Bengaluru.

Sitting behind the pilot was Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who was taken for a spin in the fighter jet in the skies above Yelahanka Air Force Station.

This was the first time General Rawat flew in the home-made fighter jet, known for its agility, being the smallest and lightest multirole supersonic fighter jet in its class.

Praising the fighter jet, General Rawat said, " Flight in LCA Tejas was an experience of a lifetime. From what I could witness, avionics are very good, it's targeting is very good. It's a wonderful aircraft if it gets added to inventory it will increase our air power."

Tejas was cleared on Wednesday for induction into the Indian Air Force after it got final operational clearance from military aviation regulator Cemilac as a weaponised fighter jet. Tejas is capable of carrying a range of weapons and fired them with precision at the target.

Tejas combat jets have been manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which has been one of the focal points for the Opposition to target the Narendra Modi government amid row over Rafale deal.

WATCH: General Rawat after taking a sortie in Tejas

The Congress has alleged that the Rafale deal that was signed by the Modi government with France in 2016 denied the HAL contract to manufacture the fighter jet under transfer of technology agreement with its original manufacturer, the Dassault Aviation.

Photographs: ANI/Twitter