Rediff.com  » News » At Howdy Modi, Trump, PM click selfie with a child

At Howdy Modi, Trump, PM click selfie with a child

September 23, 2019 01:58 IST

In a brotherly gesture, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen posing for a selfie with hands on each other's shoulders on the request of a kid on Sunday.

Photograph: www.narendramodi.in

Trump, who was received by Modi, was also seen meeting a group of children who were dressed up in traditional attire.

The chemistry between two leaders was clearly visible when both the leaders walked towards the stage hand-in-hand.

 

Prior to the arrival of Modi and Trump to the mega-event -- 'Howdy Modi!, the India-US cultural harmony was showcased by around 400 artistes and community members from Texas in a well-versed performance.

The main event was preceded by a 90-minute-long music, dance, and multimedia show by 27 groups performing seamlessly to showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community.

The cultural event included cultural performances from different states of India and America.

Source: ANI
