Dance, Dhols and Dhamaal at Howdy Modi event

September 22, 2019 20:56 IST

Amid a euphoric atmosphere, the much-anticipated 'Howdy, Modi!' mega-event commenced with a rendition of Gurbani -- hymns of Sikh scriptures -- on Sunday at Houston's NRG stadium.

The Kirtan singers of the Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati left everyone in the jam-packed stadium spellbound with their soulful voices.

Various traditional Indian dances, including Bhangra, Dandiya followed which were performed by artists from across the US. There are 27 groups performing in a seamless live and multimedia experience that will showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community.

The 90-minute music, dance, and multimedia show features close to 400 artists and community members from Texas and across the United States.

Following which, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gala gathering of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Reverberating with the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and praises for Modi, Houston's NRG stadium is jam-packed with enthusiastic audience with people dancing in the aisles, waving tricolours and sporting T-shirts in support of the Indian PM.