Modi, Trump keep the bromance alive in Houston

September 23, 2019 01:02 IST

From "special person" to "close friend to "master of the art of the deal", were just some of the high praise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump lavished on each other during the Howdy Modi event in Houston, Texas.

That the two heads of state share good relations was known to all and the event at the NRG stadium was a perfect opportunity for both to reacquaint the world with their love for one another.

Take a look.

Modi and Trump take a walk around the stadium holding hands at the end of the Howdy Modi event. The two heads of state exchanged high praise for another, with Trump going as far as saying that was India's best friend in a US president. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Won't let you go! Modi and Trump gesture to the crowd at the NRG Stadium in Houston. While addressing the crowds, Trump said that Modi was doing wonders for the country. To reciprocate, Modi said that Trump had made America great again. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Yeh haath, mujhe de de: Even though Trump was late for the event, Modi was all smiles as he welcomed the US president and said that from CEO to Commander in Chief, from boardrooms to the oval office, from studios to the global stage, from politics to the economy and to security, he has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere. Photograph: ANI Photo

If the hand holding wasn't enough, here's a hug the two shared at the event. Photograph: ANI Photo