Marigolds, Hanumans at Amit Shah's Kolkata road show

May 14, 2019 20:06 IST

It was a sea of saffron in Kolkata on Tuesday when Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah held a roadshow taking the battle against arch-rival Trinamool Congress to Mamata Banerjee's den.

BJP supporters chanted "Jai Shri Ram" as activists dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman walked along, not often seen on the streets of the city of Kolkata.

Shah meandered through Kolkata on a truck, decked up with marigold, as the crowd carried BJP flags.

BJP national president Amit Shah waves to the crowds during a massive road show in the city in support of the party's candidates. Photograph: ANI Photo

The rally started around 4.30 pm from Esplande area in central Kolkata and will culminate at Swami Vivekananda's house in north Kolkata. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo

Shah was accompanied on a decorated truck with BJP's Kolkata north and Kolkata south candidates Rahul Sinha and Chandra Kumar Bose. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo

Waving party flags, BJP supporters were heard shouting slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'Amit Shah Zindabad'. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo

People dressed as Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman were also seen in the rally. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo

Tableaux highlighting the culture of various parts of the state and country were seen moving ahead of the convoy. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo

Dancers also were a part of the roadshow. Photograph: ANI Photo