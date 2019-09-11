America remembers 9/11, 18 years on

September 11, 2019 20:50 IST

Bells tolled across New York City, United States President Trump spoke at the Pentagon and moments of silence were observed across the nation on Wednesday as America commemorated the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

Alexandra Hamatie, whose cousin Robert Horohoe was killed on September 11, pauses at the National September 11 Memorial during a morning commemoration ceremony for the victims of the terrorist attacks eighteen years after the day on September 11, 2019 in New York City. In New York, the names of the almost 3,000 victims were solemnly read at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. Intermittent moments of silence marked the impact times for the second Ground Zero plane, the moments when each tower collapsed, and the impact times for the planes that struck the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mourners of 911 victims place flowers at the edge of the north reflecting pool during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan in New York. September 11 is known not only as a day for remembrance and patriotism, but also as a day of service. People around the country volunteer at food banks, schools, home-building projects, park cleanups and other charitable endeavours on and near the anniversary. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

A photograph of a 911 victim and flowers are seen left at the north reflecting pool during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a 911 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. "Today the nation honours and mourns nearly 3,000 lives that were stolen from us," Trump said. He promised the victims -– and the survivors -– they won't be forgotten. "We are united with you in grief," he said. "We offer you all that we have. Our unwavering loyalty, our undying devotion, our eternal pledge that your loved ones will never, ever be forgotten." Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Officers ring a bell during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters