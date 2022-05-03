After 2 yrs, devotees offer Eid prayers in mosques in large numbers

As the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan came to an end on Modnay, devotees across the country offered namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in large numbers on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in old Delhi, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

After almost two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the devotees were able to offer namaz in large numbers at various mosques on the occasion.

IMAGE: Muslim children express patriotic gesture while celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, at Red Road in Kolkata, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offered namaz at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

IMAGE: Muslims offer prayers at a mosque with the Taj Mahal as the backdrop, in Agra. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain offered Eid namaz at Parliament Street mosque.

IMAGE: Muslim devotees offer prayers at the historical Taj-ul Masajid on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also offered namaz at the Parliament Street mosque in Delhi to mark Eid-ul-Fitr.

IMAGE: Muslims offer prayers at the Jumma mosque in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

"It's a matter of joy to get some relief from COVID finally. People reached the road because of space constraints... may the walls of hatred break for eternity," he said.

IMAGE: Muslims offer sweets to police officials after offering prayers outside a mosque in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Devotees were also seen offering namaz in large numbers at the Fatehpur Masjid in Delhi.

IMAGE: Muslim children with elders offer prayers outside Bandra Station in Mumbai. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, devotees offered namaz on Eid-ul-Fitr.

IMAGE: Muslims offer prayers at the Gedu Mia Masjid in Agartala. Photograph: PTI Photo

Braving the rain in West Bengal, devotees offered namaz in huge numbers at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

IMAGE: A Muslim man greets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at historical Gandhi Maidan, in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

On the occasion, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the people at Red Road and said, "Good days will come...we are not scared, we know how to fight."

IMAGE: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (with a tricoloured scarf) offering prayers along with others at the Chadrasekharan Nair stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: PTI Photo

Devotees offered namaz at Mumbai's Mahim Dargah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: AAP MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli greets devotees on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Patiala. Photograph: PTI Photo

A sea of devotees were seen offering namaz at Eidgah in Gujarat's Surat.

IMAGE: Muslim children with elders offer prayers in Moradabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

A huge crowd of devotees was seen at Tamil Nadu's Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore, offering namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

IMAGE: Prayers being offered at the Kaloor Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Photograph: PTI Photo

With the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Muslims offer Eid prayers at Machkhowa Idgah in Guwahati. Photograph: PTI Photo

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

IMAGE: A policeman keeps vigil as Muslim devotees offer prayers at Eidgah in Prayagraj. Photograph: PTI Photo

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

IMAGE: Muslims offer prayers at the Idgah Masjid at Delhi-Jaipur highway, in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

IMAGE: Muslims offer namaz at historic Aali Masjid in Srinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk.

IMAGE: Muslims offer prayers at the Imambada mosque in Mirzapur. Photograph: PTI Photo

They eat sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with iftar in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.