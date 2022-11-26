BJP's 10 videos vs...': Kejriwal amid Jain video row

With his deputy Manish Sisodia's name not finding a mention in the Central Bureau of Investigation charge sheet in the excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he and the Aam Aadmi Party are "hardcore honest".

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also asked the BJP if it could say the same about any of its leaders.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case against seven accused but Sisodia, who was named in the agency's FIR, did not figure in it.

"Today I can say, Arvind Kejriwal is hardcore honest, AAP is hardcore honest. I challenge BJP to tell if any of its party leaders is hardcore honest," Kejriwal said.

Asked about the BJP releasing a series of sting videos on AAP leaders in the run-up to the December 4 municipal polls in Delhi, the chief minister said voters have to choose between 10 videos of the BJP or 10 guarantees of his party.

Earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party had announced 10 guarantees for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, including clearing the three landfill sites in the city and ending stray animal menace.

The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that Kejriwal was suffering from "political cataract" and giving himself a certificate of honesty despite the alleged excise and classroom construction scams in his government.

The entire country now knows that Kejriwal is a "kattar beiman" (hardcore dishonest), BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference.

"Kejriwal is suffering from political cataract. The classroom scam or the excise scam or Satyendar Jain retaining his ministerial post despite being in jail is no big deal," he said.

He said the investigative agencies that were once branded as "caged parrots" are free and independent to decide the course of action in cases of corruption.