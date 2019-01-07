PHOTOS: A white, wonderful Kashmir!

January 07, 2019 08:23 IST

Heavy snowfall has blanketed Kashmir, bringing relief to the residents from dry weather.

The snowfall, which began in the late afternoon on Friday, has continued in most parts of the valley, said officials, adding it is one of the heaviest snowfalls in the recent years in the plains of Kashmir.

Take a look…

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com The snowfall has also disrupted normal life and affected the movement of people and transport in Srinagar city and other districts of the valley.

A girl uses her umbrella as she walks during a snowfall in south Kashmir's Tral town. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com Owing to the snowfall, the night temperature in the valley rose providing relief to the residents from the intense cold conditions.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com The thick layer of snow had to be shovelled out of the way.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com While some had a tough time owing to the snow, many others took a chance to enjoy a few snowball fights.

Most places in Kashmir, including plains of the valley, received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to everything being blanketed in a layer of white. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

Srinagar has already recorded 10 inches of snowfall till Saturday morning and the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded two feet of fresh snow. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com Vehicular movement has been stopped on the highway and on some other roads too.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com The fresh downpour has effectively ended the dry weather conditions in the valley which had led to an increase in common ailments like flu, cough and breathing problems, especially among children and elderly.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com The heavy snowfall has also led to many areas of the valley to be without electricity.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com The snow fall has also caused the closure of Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh National Highway and Bandipora-Gurez road were also closed for traffic.

A man uses his oar to break ice to move his boat on the partially frozen Dal Lake. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

A local boy enjoys sledge ride during fresh snowfall at Gagangir in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

Tourists enjoy horse ride during fresh snowfall at Gagangir in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com Kashmir has been cut off from the rest of the country due to heavy snowfall which threw life out of gear.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com The Jawahar tunnel which connects the Vallet to the rest of the country is closed due to the snow.