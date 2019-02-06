8 reasons why you should head to Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Garden

February 06, 2019 08:21 IST

Calling out to all those who love nature and flowers!

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s lush green Mughal Garden in Delhi is all set to welcome visitors from Wednesday.

Visitors will be in for a treat as there will be 70 varieties of seasonal flowers, including specially imported flowers from the Netherlands and Japan from February 6 to March 10.

Take a look at what’s bloomin’.

A wide range of flowers including 10,000 tulips, 137 varieties of roses and over 70 varieties of seasonal flowers will feature at the sprawling 15-acre gardens. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

The President's Garden is a riot of white, yellow, red and orange. Floral carpets and beautiful patches of Pasadena, Pansy, China Man, Marigold, Antigun, Pink Parfait, Dahlia, Zambra, Laptosinia floral varieties will be a sight for sore eyes. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

This year's colour scheme of the ornamental flowers is white, yellow, red and orange. Apart from the vast flower gardens, visitors can go to a spiritual garden showcasing plants significant to all religions, a herbal garden with patches of Brahmi, Giloy and Ashwagandha plants, a Bonsai garden and a musical garden. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

The garden, said to be the "soul" of the Presidential Palace, will be open to the visitors from February 6 to March 10 between 9:30 am and 4:00 pm. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Inspired by the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens in 1917. Spread over an area of 15 acres, the garden is a mix of Indian and Western architecture. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita inaugurated the annual Udyanotsav event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, February 4. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

March 11, 2019, is marked exclusively for special category visitors – farmers, differently-abled persons, defence/paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel – from 0900 hrs. to 1600 hrs. Entry and exit will also be through Gate No. 35. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo