7 dead, over 14 lakh affected in Assam flood

July 13, 2019 20:46 IST

The flood situation in Assam continued to deteriorate on Saturday with one more person losing his life, taking the toll to seven, as over 14 lakh people were affected by the deluge across 25 districts of the state.

IMAGE: Flood affected villagers commute to safer places using a boat at Harmoti Village near Kaziranga National park in Nagaon. Photograph: PTI Photo

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal called Union home minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the latest flood situation in the state.

Sonowal said 24x7 flood control rooms have been activated across the districts and that he is monitoring the situation personally.

Meanwhile, Shah assured all help from the Centre to the north eastern state and asked the Assam government to ensure all-out efforts to provide relief to the flood-affected.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, one person was killed at Sissibargaon in Dhemaji district.

With this, the total number of persons who lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the state this year has gone up to seven.

IMAGE: Flood affected villagers transport their cattle to safer places. Photograph: PTI Photo

At present, over 14.06 lakh persons have been affected by the floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cacha and West Karbi Anglong districts, the ASDMA said.

Barpeta is the worst hit with 5.22 lakh people suffering, followed by Dhemaji (1.38 lakh people) and Morigaon (nearly 95,000 persons).

Till Friday, around 8.7 lakh people were affected by the deluge in 21 districts of the state.

The NDRF and SDRF have rescued 848 persons in the last 24 hours across the state, while 4,476.74 quintals of rice, dal, salt and 7,907.11 litres of mustard oil have been distributed along with tarpaulin, water pouches and other essential items.

IMAGE: People stand on a damaged embarkment washed out by the floods due to incessant rainfalls, at Hajo in Kamrup. Photograph: PTI Photo

Currently, the Brahmaputra at Guwahati, Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara and Dhubri towns, while the Barak at AP Ghat in Cachar and Badarpurghat in Karimganj are flowing above the danger mark.

The ASDMA report said at present, 2,168 villages are under water and 51,752 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

It said authorities are running 234 relief camps and distribution centres in 21 districts where 20,047 people have taken shelter.

IMAGE: A farmer affected by flood places corn for drying on a roadside after rise in water level of river Brahmaputra submerging the Panikhaiti Hatishila area on the outskirts of Guwahati. Photograph: PTI Photo

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been hit at various places in Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Kamrup, Barpeta, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Hojai, Darrang, Biswanath, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Dhubri, Majuli, Sivasagar, West Karbi Anglong, Hailakandi, Golaghat and Bongaigaon districts.

Massive erosion has been reported at several places of Chirang, Barpeta, Sonitpur and Bongaigaon districts, the report added.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have damaged train tracks in Lumding-Badarpur hill section under the Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, prompting the authorities to cancel a number of trains in the area.

IMAGE: Farmers affected by flood transport food grains to drier paces. Photograph: PTI Photo

"The repair work has already started on a war footing and senior railway officers are camping at the site, monitoring the restoration work. But, heavy rain is continuing in the area, making the soil loose.

"It is expected that the restoration work will be completed by July 16 if the weather condition does not deteriorate further," NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.