News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PIX: 4-Year-Old Reincarnation Of A Lama

PIX: 4-Year-Old Reincarnation Of A Lama

By REDIFF NEWS
November 29, 2022 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nawang Tashi Rapten, all of four and a half years old, has been identified as the reincarnation of the late Tibetan Lama Taklung Setrung Rinpoche of the Nyingma sect.

On Monday, November 28, 2022, the little boy formally became a monk and joined the Dorjidak monastery at Panthaghati in Shimla.

IMAGE: Nawang Tashi Rapten at the Dorjidak monastery. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nawang hails from Rangrik village in the Tabo region of the Spiti valley in the Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nawang was studying in nursery at the the Serkong Public School in Tabo before he was identified as the late Lama Rinpoche's reincarnation. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nawang will soon begin his religious education. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Accompanied by his parents, Nawang arrives to start his religious education at the Dorjidak monastery. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama is long overdue'
'Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama is long overdue'
When Dalai Lama Had Lunch At The Mosque
When Dalai Lama Had Lunch At The Mosque
India and the Dalai Lama's Successor
India and the Dalai Lama's Successor
Is Shiv The MASTERMIND Of Bigg Boss 16?
Is Shiv The MASTERMIND Of Bigg Boss 16?
Cocktail Recipes: Honky Tonk Woman...
Cocktail Recipes: Honky Tonk Woman...
Why US vs Iran clash is more than just football...
Why US vs Iran clash is more than just football...
'Kashmir Files' merely stated brutal truth: BJP on row
'Kashmir Files' merely stated brutal truth: BJP on row
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Who Is The Dalai Lama Saluting?

Who Is The Dalai Lama Saluting?

Exclusive Interview/The Karmapa Lama

Exclusive Interview/The Karmapa Lama

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances