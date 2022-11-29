PIX: 4-Year-Old Reincarnation Of A Lama

Nawang Tashi Rapten, all of four and a half years old, has been identified as the reincarnation of the late Tibetan Lama Taklung Setrung Rinpoche of the Nyingma sect.

On Monday, November 28, 2022, the little boy formally became a monk and joined the Dorjidak monastery at Panthaghati in Shimla.

IMAGE: Nawang Tashi Rapten at the Dorjidak monastery. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nawang hails from Rangrik village in the Tabo region of the Spiti valley in the Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nawang was studying in nursery at the the Serkong Public School in Tabo before he was identified as the late Lama Rinpoche's reincarnation. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nawang will soon begin his religious education. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Accompanied by his parents, Nawang arrives to start his religious education at the Dorjidak monastery. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com