His Holiness The Dalai Lama had 28 youth leaders from around the world spellbound when they met him in Dharamsala on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Each year, the United States Institute of Peace gathers youth leaders from countries confronting violent conflict to meet with the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, where he encourages them in their efforts to build peace in their homelands.

IMAGE: A youth leader asks His Holiness a question during the first day of the dialogue. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Uyouth leader relates her experiences to His Holiness and other participants.

IMAGE: A youth leader, left, is in splits as His Holiness answers one of her colleagues during the dialogue.

IMAGE: His Holiness attentive as always.

IMAGE: His Holiness salutes the youth leaders as he bids them goodbye at the conclusion of the dialogue.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com