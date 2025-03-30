HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
7 injured as 11 coaches of Kamakhya Express derail in Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 30, 2025 16:03 IST

Seven people were injured as an express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, officials said.

IMAGE: Eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district. Photograph: ANI on X

Eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli at 11.54 am, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra said.

Odisha Fire Service Director-General Sudhansu Sarangi said seven injured people have been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

"The maximum number of injured persons should not be more than 10," he said.

Personnel of the NDRF and Odisha Fire Service were assisting the railway in the rescue operation, he added.

 

The train was heading to Kamakhya station in Assam's Guwahati from Bengaluru.

Mishra said a relief train has been sent to the spot.

"Arrangements are being made to help the affected passengers reach their destinations. Our priority is to restore the line at the earliest and accordingly, other trains will be diverted," he said.

Three trains were diverted because of the derailment. These trains are Dhauli Express, Neelachal Express and Purulia Express, officials said.

Helplines -- 8455885999 and 8991124238 -- have also been activated by the railways, they said.

