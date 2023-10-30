News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Do Such Rail Accidents Happen?

Why Do Such Rail Accidents Happen?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 30, 2023 18:14 IST
Officials of the East Coast Railway said at around 7 pm on Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Palasa Passenger train hit the Rayagada Passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 km from Vizianagaram, causing three coaches to derail.

14 people have died while 50 are being treated in hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

All the affected coaches have been looked into and the locomotive was being lifted to see for a final round of checking if any bodies are still trapped inside the coaches or the locomotive or in the mangled mess.

Five coaches plus the locomotive lie mangled. Three Palasa Passenger coaches and two Rayagada passenger coaches and engine.

 

IMAGE: Aerial views of the accident site. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Wrecked remains of the trains, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Rescue teams at work, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Injured passengers being brought to the Government Hospital for treatment.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
