Pilot killed in Jaguar crash got engaged days ago

Tragedy struck the Yadav family in Haryana's Rewri as they lost their beloved son, Indian Air Force pilot Siddharth Yadav, in a Jaguar fighter aircraft crash in Jamnagar on Wednesday.

IMAGE: IAF pilot Siddharth Yadav showed extraordinary courage by steering the crashing aircraft away from a densely populated area. Photograph: X

The incident has left the family grappling with grief and pride as they remember their brave son who sacrificed his life while saving another.

Siddharth's father, Sushil Yadav, received the devastating news from the commanding air officer around 11 pm. The officer informed him that one pilot had been rescued, but Siddharth had lost his life in the crash.

Sushil Yadav fondly remembered his son as a brilliant student who had always made the family proud.

Siddharth joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) course 135 in January 2016 and was engaged a few days ago, on March 23.

His father spoke proudly of his son's accomplishments, noting, "He joined NDA course 135 in January 2016. He was a brilliant student. We had always been proud of him."

The Yadav family has a rich military tradition, with Sushil Yadav himself having served in the Air Force, and his father and grandfather having served in the army.

Siddharth's sacrifice has filled the family with pride, but also with immense grief, as he was their only son.

"I am very proud of him. He lost his life while saving a life. But it is also a matter of grief as he was my only son," said Sushil.

WATCH: IAF pilot Siddharth Yadav's proud father speaks about his son

Siddharth displayed extraordinary courage by steering the crashing aircraft away from a densely populated area.

In his final moments, he also ejected his fellow pilot, ensuring his safety before tragically losing his own life.

Meanwhile, the injured pilot who was rescued following the crash of the Indian Air Force Jaguar aircraft in Gujarat's Jamnagar is now in a stable condition and out of danger, hospital authorities confirmed.

According to Dr Deepak Tiwari, the Superintendent of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, the pilot was diagnosed with a fractured leg and is receiving treatment for it.

The two-seater Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield.

According to the statement by IAF's Media Co-ordination Centre on X, the pilots encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas.

"The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar," the statement read.

Expressing sorrow, the IAF stated, "The IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

ACourt of Inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to investigate the cause of the accident and determine the circumstances leading to the technical failure.