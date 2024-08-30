AP shocker: Spycam used in women's hostel toilet

A hidden camera was allegedly found in the girls’ washroom of a college hostel in Andhra Pradesh.

As the new broke out, a massive protest broke out at the SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College, located at Gudivada in Krishna district.

The news comes at a time when the country is witnessing public outrage over the brutal rape and murder a lady doctor at R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata.

According to a report in The Times of India, the protest was sparked off by allegations that a final year BTech student was circulating for money the videos of washroom shot with a spycam, with the help of another student.

A social media user, posting a video from the protest site on X, wrote, “Dear Indians, We need your attention. Andhra Pradesh ain’t in safe hands.”

Many girl students came out to protest on Thursday night and started raising slogans like, ‘We want justice’, and the protest continued till Friday morning.

The police has reached the spot and arrested the student who allegedly circulated the video.