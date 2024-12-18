School director installs spy cam in bulb holder of washroom, arrested

The director of a playschool in Thana Phase-3 area here has been arrested allegedly after a spy camera was found in the bulb holder of the school's washroom, police said on Tuesday.

A teacher at the playschool told police that when she went to the school washroom on December 10, she noticed something suspicious in the bulb holder and found a spy camera installed in it, they said.

When she informed the school's director Navnish Sahay about this, he allegedly did not take any step in this regard and also did not give any reply to her, they said.

The complainant claims that when she spoke to the security guard, he told him that the director had got this camera installed, the police said.

During a probe, police found that Sahay had ordered the spy camera online. Following this, he was arrested and a case registered against him, a police officer said.

The school teacher also claimed that even before this, she had found a spy camera in the school's washroom and she had given it to the director, the officer said.