HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, fails to mention Pak

Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, fails to mention Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 02, 2025 10:17 IST

x

The Quad grouping has called for bringing the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice without any delay and urged UN member nations to extend cooperation for it.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya poses for a photo at the Quad Foreign Ministers meet in Washington, DC. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

The foreign ministers of the four-nation grouping condemned the April 22 attack in the strongest terms that claimed the lives of 26 civilians and firmly pitched for action against cross-border terrorism.

In a joint statement, the ministers, however, did not mention Pakistan or the four-day military conflict between the Indian and Pakistani militaries in May.

 

The meeting at the US capital city on Tuesday was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya.

The Quad foreign ministers condemned "in the strongest terms" the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, that claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while injuring several others.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery to all those injured," they said.

"We call for the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay and urge all UN Member States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," they added.

The Quad meeting also announced the grouping's plan to launch a Quad Ports of the Future partnership in Mumbai this year.

The ministers said they remained seriously concerned about the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

"We reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," they said, referring to Chinese military actions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Did Pahalgam Attack Have A UN Angle?
Did Pahalgam Attack Have A UN Angle?
'World hasn't forgotten Pahalgam': India slams Pak at UN
'World hasn't forgotten Pahalgam': India slams Pak at UN
'Terror Hasn't Gone Away, But We...'
'Terror Hasn't Gone Away, But We...'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'Pakistanis Called Americans In Panic'
'Pakistanis Called Americans In Panic'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Early Doctors Of India

webstory image 2

8 of Assam's Prettiest Tea Gardens

webstory image 3

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

VIDEOS

Shruti Haasan spotted in a funky look0:48

Shruti Haasan spotted in a funky look

Beas river in spate amid continuous rainfall in Himachal2:53

Beas river in spate amid continuous rainfall in Himachal

PM Modi's Ghana visit brings joy and pride to Indian diaspora1:00

PM Modi's Ghana visit brings joy and pride to Indian...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD