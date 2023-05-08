News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pharmacist suspended for clicking photos with President's chopper

Pharmacist suspended for clicking photos with President's chopper

Source: PTI
May 08, 2023 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Even as the row over the power disruption at President Droupadi Murmu's programme in Odisha's Baripada continues, the chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Mayurbhanj has suspended a pharmacist for taking photos with the President's helicopter, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu felicitates Swarupa Chakravarty with a shawl during the 12th convocation of the Maharaja Sriram Bhanja Deo University, Baripada, May 6, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

CDMO Dr Rupabhanu Mishra suspended pharmacist Jashobanta Behera for clicking pictures with the President's chopper and posting them on Facebook, the official said.

Behera was deployed in a medical team of the President during her visit to Similipal National Park on May 5.

 

"I posted a few photos on my Facebook account only for the sake of memory and fun. I had no other intention of doing so. However, I took verbal permission from some air force personnel engaged to guard the helicopter. As such a great personality like the President Madam had come to the district and I was on duty at the helipad, I wanted to keep the photos as a memory," the pharmacist said.

He claimed that he has deleted the pictures from his Facebook account.

The incident had taken place on May 5 when the President had gone to Similipal National Park in the district on her second day of the tour.

The photographs were taken on mobile phones near the helicopter.

Meanwhile, the issue relating to power disruption at the President's programme at the Maharaja Sriramachandra Bhanja Deo University convocation has taken a political row with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party demanding an apology from the chief minister for keeping the first citizen of the country in darkness for about nine minutes while she was delivering the convocation address.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bisheswar Tudu has demanded the immediate dismissal of Mayurbhanj district collector and university vice-chancellor over the matter.

The Mayurbhanj district unit of the BJP has also slammed the state government over power disruption at the President's programme. The opposition party has also demanded a high level inquiry into the matter. The BJP also suspect sabotage to insult the President.

In a related development, Bhanja Sena, a local outfit in Mayurbhanj district said it would not hesitate to organise a bandh if actions were not taken against the persons responsible for power disruption at the President's meeting.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Who Is Blessing President Murmu?
Who Is Blessing President Murmu?
PIX: A Busy Weekend For President Murmu
PIX: A Busy Weekend For President Murmu
The Many Firsts Of Droupadi Murmu
The Many Firsts Of Droupadi Murmu
IPL: Rohit's form a concern for MI ahead of RCB clash
IPL: Rohit's form a concern for MI ahead of RCB clash
Ball By Ball: SRH's Last Over Drama
Ball By Ball: SRH's Last Over Drama
Raj: 3 villagers killed as MiG-21 crashes into home
Raj: 3 villagers killed as MiG-21 crashes into home
Ghosal goes down fighting to World No 1 Ellias
Ghosal goes down fighting to World No 1 Ellias
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

President Murmu Comes Home

President Murmu Comes Home

President Murmu Goes Back To School

President Murmu Goes Back To School

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances