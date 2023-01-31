Death Came Calling As They Prayed

Dozens were killed in a deadly blast in a mosque in Peshawar, north west Pakistan, on Monday, January 30, 2023. The attack was the city's worst since March 2022.

A Pakistan Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers in the high-security zone in Peshawar, killing at least 61 people and wounding more than 150 others, mostly policemen.

IMAGE: Rescue workers and others look for survivors under a collapsed roof at the mosque in Peshawar, here, below, below and below. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: The aftermath of the blast. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers remove the rubble. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers drill through the collapsed roof to look for survivors. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers carry the body of a victim. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: An injured victim at a hospital in Peshawar. Photograph: Khuram Parvez/Reuters

IMAGE: Another injured victim at the hospital in Peshawar. Photograph: Khuram Parvez/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer guides an ambulance after the suicide blast at the mosque. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers and police personnel at the crime scene. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com