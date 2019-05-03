10 global terrorists in Pakistan working against India

May 03, 2019 08:13 IST

In what is being called a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday declared Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

For almost 10 years, India has been trying to get the resolution -- of tagging Azhar a global terrorist -- passed and on Wednesday, with China relenting, the UNSC finally did so after much efforts.

However, Azhar isn't the only terrorist from Pakistan to be labelled so by the UNSC; there are 34 others in the list.



Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com presents the names of 10 global terrorists who, according to United Nations Security Council, are operating against India from Pakistan.

>> Mahmoud Mohammad Ahmed Bahaziq

Mahmoud Mohammad Ahmed Bahaziq was listed on December 10, 2008, as a global terrorist for being associated with Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Al Qaeda for participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating acts of terror.

He is credited with being the main financier of the LeT in its activities against India. He has also served the LeT in Saudi Arabia by arranging funds for terror activities in the kingdom.

>> Dawood Ibrahim

The dreaded underworld don of Mumbai was declared a global terrorist by the United Nations in 2003 for being the mastermind behind the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai in which more than 250 people lost their lives.

Born in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Dawood has been absconding from India for the last three decades.

According to UNSC, Dawood is settled in Karachi and is staying at White House, near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Pakistan. He has another house in Defence Colony area of Pakistan at House#37. Besides that he has a palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi, Pakistan.

There is an international arrest warrant issued by the Government of India against Dawood Ibrahim.

>> Mati Ur-Rehman Ali Muhammad

In 2011, Ali Muhammad was declared a global terrorist for his association with the Al Qaeda -- for planning, financing, facilitating and preparing acts of terror.

He is also associated with the terror group Lashkar i Jhangvi. According to the United Nations Security Council, Ali Muhammad also served as Lashkar i Jhangvi's chief operational commander.

He has been involved in multiple terrorist activities and is suspected of involvement in plots or attacks against a former Pakistani president and a former Pakistani prime minister, as well as against the United States consulate in Karachi in 2010.

He has also been linked to the August 2006 plot to destroy a US-bound British aircraft. In addition to leading terrorists seeking to carry out attacks in Pakistan, he has been involved in a terror training camp in Pakistan and, as of September 2009, was identified as a planning director for the Al Qaeda. He is also affiliated with Harakat-ul Jihad Islami -- which is believed to be involved in the Pune blast of 2010.

Ali Muhammad was one of Pakistan's most wanted terrorists as of September 2009.

>> Haji M Ashraf

Haji M Ashraf alias Muhammad Ashraf Manshah is the chief financier of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. He was declared a global terrorist along with Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi of the LeT, who was involved in planning the Mumbai terror attacks of 26/11.

Pakistani newspapers and TV channels have claimed that Manshah died long before being declared a global terrorist. Even if true, his name still exists on the global terrorist list of the United Nations.

>> Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi

According to the UNSC, Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi is associated with the Al Qaeda for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing" of terror attacks.

Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi is a founding member of Lashkar-e-Tayiba and deputy to LeT emir Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

It is reported that Bhuttavi handled the group's day-to-day functions while Hafiz Mohammed Saeed was detained days after the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Bhuttavi is also the LeT/JuD's preeminent scholar, has instructed its leaders and members, and has issued fatwas authorising LeT/JuD operations. Bhuttavi helped prepare the operatives for the November 2008 terrorist assault on Mumbai by delivering lectures on the merits of fidayeen attacks.

At the moment no one knows the exact whereabouts of Bhuttavi but it is widely believed that he is in Pakistan.

>> Malik Zafar Iqbal Shehbaz

Malik Zafar Iqbal Shehbaz has been carrying out anti-India operations and propaganda from Pakistan. His address is listed as Masjid al-Qadesia, 4 Lake Road, Lahore, Pakistan. He is believed to be handling the finance department of the Lashkar and its front organisation -- the Jamaat-ud-Dawa. He is also the president of the medical wing of Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

>> Zaki Ur-Rehman Lakhvi

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was listed by the UNSC as a global terrorist on December 10. He has several identities, some of them being -- Kaki Ur-Rehman, Zakir Rehman, Abu Waheed Irshad Ahmad Arshad or also as Chachajee.

He is based in Islamabad and hails from tehsil Rinala Khurd, district Okara.

He is the mastermind of the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai.

Lakhvi also spent six years in a Pakistani jail after international pressure grew on Pakistan to take action against him. However, he was released on bail in 2015 and is now living in an undisclosed location. The lone terrorist captured during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai -- Ajmal Kasab -- admitted in a Mumbai court that Lakhvi was the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks.

>> Mohammad Yahya Aziz

Mohammad Yahya Aziz used to handle the media department of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and was its spokesperson in 2001. He was the first person from the LeT to speak to New York Times, when he denied that his organisation was involved in the Mumbai terror attacks. Despite such denials, of which there are few takers, his name was added to the list of UN global terrorist.

>> Hafiz Mohammad Saeed

Hafiz Mohammed Saeed is the chief of Lashkar-e-Tayiba and played a key role in the LeT’s operational and fundraising activities. He is the 'Amir' or leader of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (the 'charitable' entity it morphed into after it was banned).

Saeed has been appealing openly to Kashmiris to take up arms against the Indian State.

Saeed travelled to Afghanistan during the late 1970s or early 1980s to receive terrorist training. There he came into contact with Dr Abdullah Azzam, the mentor of Osama bin Laden and other fighters in Afghanistan.

In 2005, Saeed determined where graduates of an LeT camp in Pakistan should be sent to fight, and personally organised the infiltration of LeT terrorists into Iraq during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

In 2006, Saeed oversaw a terrorist camp, including its funding, and arranged for an LeT operative to be sent to Europe as the Lashkar's European fundraising coordinator. He established an LeT office in Quetta, Pakistan, in June 2006 to assist the Taliban in the conduct of their operations in Afghanistan.

He has planned and executed many terror operations in India through the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

After the 26/11 terror attacks Saeed was arrested and kept in jail for some time and then in house arrest till 2017.

When international pressure grew on Pakistan to take action against the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, they banned the organisation; Saeed promptly floated a new organisation, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

Post the Pulwama terror attack which was carried by Jaish-e-Mohammed, Saeed’s organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa too was banned by Pakistan.

>> Abdul Rehman Sindhi

Abdul Rehman Sindhi is a Pakistani national from Karachi and has in the past provided financial services to the Al Qaeda.

He was also associated with Harakat-ul Jihad Islami and Jaish-e-Mohammed which are known to launch terror operations against India.

Sindhi was on the UN watchlist from 2012 and the Pakistan government arrested him in 2016.

According to a report in Reuters, Sindhi is an Al Qaeda veteran and was in touch with Osama bin Laden and Ayman Al-Zawahari.