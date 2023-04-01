News
Rediff.com  » News » People in Pakistan unhappy, Partition was mistake: RSS chief

People in Pakistan unhappy, Partition was mistake: RSS chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 01, 2023 00:54 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said people of Pakistan were not happy after more than seven decades of Independence and they now believe the partition of India was a mistake.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat (left) and other leaders release books during Amar Shaheed Hemu Kalani's birth centenary celebrations, organised by Bharatiya Sindhu Sabha, in Bhopal, March 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also said 'Akhand Bharat' was true but divided Bharat was a "nightmare".

Bhagwat was speaking at a function to mark the birth anniversary of teen revolutionary Hemu Kalani, which was attended by Sindhis from different parts of the country.

 

Underlining the need to build a new India, the RSS chief said, "Akhand Bharat (a concept of the country with all its ancient parts that are currently in modern-day Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Tibet unified) is true but divided Bharat was a nightmare."

"It was Bharat before 1947 (Partition). Are those who broke off from Bharat due to their stubbornness happy still? There is pain out there," he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan, adding there was happiness in India.

However, in a reference to the acrimonious relationship the two nations have now, Bhagwat underscored the fact that India did not belong to a culture that calls for attacks on others.

"I do not mean to say Bharat should attack Pakistan. Not at all. We don't belong to that culture that calls for attack on others," he said.

"We are from the culture that gives a befitting reply in self-defence," Bhagwat said, apparently referring to the surgical strikes on terror camps in that country, adding "we do it and we will keep doing it".

"People of Pakistan are now saying the division of Bharat was a mistake. All are saying it was a mistake," Bhagwat asserted.

What is right stays intact, while what is wrong comes and goes, Bhagwat said in an apparent reference to internal strife and economic turmoil currently being witnessed in Pakistan.

Hailing the Sindhi community, most of who arrived here during Partition, Bhagwat said they had come "from that Bharat to this Bharat for the sake of your rich Sindhu culture and values".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
