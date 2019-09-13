News
Rediff.com  » News » Pakistan can get split into 5-6 parts: RSS leader

September 13, 2019 23:19 IST

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary Indresh Kumar on Friday said Pakistan is becoming weak day by day due to its internal conditions and several provinces want to break away from it.

There are many provinces in Pakistan such as Pashtunistan, Balochistan, Sindh and others which want to break away from it due to its social, political and economic conditions, Kumar said.

 

This could be the second partition of Pakistan after 1971 when it was split into two but this time it could get divided into five to six pieces, he said, adding that there could be a situation that Pakistan will cease to exist on the world map.

Rather than focussing on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, the neighbouring country should give due attention to its provinces which want to split from it, he said, asserting that both PoK and Aksai Chin are parts of India.

