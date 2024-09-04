News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Paying the price for...: Kangana after HC order on 'Emergency'

Paying the price for...: Kangana after HC order on 'Emergency'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 04, 2024 19:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said she has become "everyone's favourite target" and she is paying the price for awakening a "sleeping nation" as the release of her controversial film Emergency continues to be in limbo in the wake of Madhya Pradesh high court order.

IMAGE: Actor Kangana Ranaut. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

The political period drama, also directed, written and co-produced by Ranaut, didn't get any relief from the Bombay high court which refused to pass any order in the wake of a directive by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider objections to the movie before certifying it.

Emergency, which stars Ranaut in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, was scheduled for a September 6 release after multiple delays but is yet to get a clearance from the CBFC.

 

The actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mandi reacted to the HC order in an X post.

"Today I have become everyone's favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don't know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don't want to take sides (sic)" she wrote.

"High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the certificate of #emergency," the actor wrote in a separate post on the microblogging site.

Emergency is caught up in a controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Its producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue a certificate for the film.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Emergency Trailer: On Expected Lines
Emergency Trailer: On Expected Lines
HC notice to Kangana, Centre over Sikh outfits' plea
HC notice to Kangana, Centre over Sikh outfits' plea
Kangana Is 'Scared' Because...
Kangana Is 'Scared' Because...
Paralympics: Sachin Khilari bags silver in shot put
Paralympics: Sachin Khilari bags silver in shot put
'Rahul is more intellectual, strategist than Rajiv'
'Rahul is more intellectual, strategist than Rajiv'
Sebi moves to ensure ease of FPI onboarding
Sebi moves to ensure ease of FPI onboarding
UP horror: Woman molested in moving ambulance
UP horror: Woman molested in moving ambulance

More like this

'I'm Quite Disappointed In Our Country'

'I'm Quite Disappointed In Our Country'

Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...

Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances