'An emergency has been imposed on my film too. It's a very hopeless state.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Four days ahead of the scheduled premiere of Emergency, Director-Actor Kangana Ranaut -- who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Mandi -- has levelled allegations against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for stalling its certificate to delay the release.

Ranaut, who plays then prime minister Indira Gandhi in the movie, said she will go to court if she doesn't get a clearance on the uncut version.

'An emergency has been imposed on my film too. It's a very hopeless state. I'm quite disappointed in our country and whatever the circumstances are... How much will we keep getting scared?

'I've made this film with a lot of self-respect which is why the CBFC can't point out any contention. They've stalled my certificate, but I'm determined to release an uncut version of the film. I'll fight in court and release an uncut version,' she told Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut in Emergency.

According to a source, the film isn't releasing on Friday because the makers are yet to receive the certification from the CBFC.

"Even though they (CBFC) have put a U/A certificate on their Web site, the makers haven't received the copy of the certificate yet. Everyday there's a new cut being given to the film, which they are doing due to some pressure. Kangana is fighting for the sanctity of the film," the source told PTI.

Last week, Ranaut -- also the director, writer, and co-producer of Emergency -- said her film is still stuck with the Censor Board contrary to rumours that it has been cleared for release.

She said she is under pressure to not show the Indira Gandhi assassination by her security guards.

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday, August 30, 2024, sent a legal notice to the CBFC seeking to prevent the release of Ranaut's film, stating it may 'incite communal tensions' and 'spread misinformation'.

It alleged the trailer of the film depicted 'erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord'.