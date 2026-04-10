Pawan Khera-Himanta Biswa Sarma Row Escalates

What began as a war of words has now turned into a sharp political and legal confrontation, with both sides digging in.

IMAGE: Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The political clash between Pawan Khera and Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated from allegations into a legal and national controversy.

Allegations against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma triggered a defamation complaint, leading to an FIR and police action in Assam.

Khera has approached multiple high courts seeking anticipatory bail as Assam Police initiated procedural action in the case.

Sarma defended police action, dismissing criticism and making sharp remarks targeting Khera and the Congress party.

Even as the electioneering heat begins to slow in Assam, the political temperature refuses to dip.

The controversy surrounding Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified, mirroring the soaring mercury across the state and spilling onto the national stage.

What began as a war of words has now turned into a sharp political and legal confrontation, with both sides digging in.

From allegations to FIR

The row traces back to a press conference in New Delhi where Khera alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, held passports of three countries and had assets in the UAE and Wyoming.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma strongly denied the allegations, calling them baseless and defamatory. Following her complaint, an FIR was lodged against Khera in Assam, triggering swift action.

With the Assam police initiating steps in the case, Khera approached the Gauhati and Telangana high courts, seeking anticipatory bail.

'Police, not militants': CM's sharp retort

Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the police were acting strictly as per law.

He said that the Assam police had moved in after the FIR was filed and had visited Khera's residence as part of the process. 'The police is a slave of the law and will act accordingly,' he said.

The chief minister said he had deployed the police -- not 'ULFA, NDFB or Kuki militants' -- after Khera, adding that objections would have been justified only if such militant outfits had been used.

'He cannot complain if the police visit his residence,' Sarma said. 'If someone is found guilty, the police can go to his place. They are paid by the government to carry out that duty.'

Row reverberates nationally

The controversy has drawn sharp reactions from the Congress leadership at the national level.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have criticised the Assam government's actions, alleging misuse of state machinery and calling it an attempt to target Opposition voices.

With voting now concluded, the Khera episode shows no signs of ebbing. Instead, it has emerged as a parallel political narrative, adding to the intensity of the current political climate.

With legal proceedings underway and rhetoric sharpening on both sides, the confrontation is expected to continue, keeping the spotlight firmly on Assam even beyond polling day.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff