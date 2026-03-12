HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pawan Khera faces 3-4 FIRs over militant contacts: Himanta Sarma

Pawan Khera faces 3-4 FIRs over militant contacts: Himanta Sarma

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 17:53 IST

Assam's Chief Minister accuses a senior Congress leader of conspiring with militant groups to sway upcoming election results, sparking a political firestorm and legal investigation.

IMAGE: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An investigation is currently underway against the Congress leader after the FIRs.
  • Sarma claims Khera will face imprisonment in Assam following the election results.
  • Khera previously accused the BJP and Assam CM of corruption and prioritising family interests.
  • Assam Assembly elections are expected in April, the first after the 2023 delimitation exercise.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said 3-4 FIRs have been registered against senior Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly trying to contact militant groups to influence election results.

Sarma levelled the allegations a day after the Congress spokesperson asserted that the CM would be lodged in jail within weeks after the election results are out due to his alleged corruption.

 

"There are 3-4 cases already registered against Pawan Khera for trying to contact some militant organisations in Assam to influence election results," Sarma told reporters.

An investigation into the matter is going on, he added.

"So, you will know after the election who will end up in jail. I think that Pawan Khera's final address will be in Assam jail," the CM asserted.

No immediate comment could be obtained from the All India Congress Committee Media and Communications Chairman.

Khera on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and its government work only for their own interests, and that ministers, including the CM, prioritise the interests of their families above all else.

"No one can save Himanta Biswa Sarma after the elections, not even his masters sitting in Delhi. After the Assam assembly results are declared, he will be behind bars within weeks," he had claimed.

Khera expressed confidence that under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress and its allies will form the next government in the state and establish a 'new Assam model'.

The Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies are expected to take place in April this year. This will be the first assembly polls after the delimitation exercise, which was carried out in 2023.

