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Assam police at Pawan Khera's residence after passport charge against Himanta's wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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April 07, 2026 14:53 IST

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Congress leader Pawan Khera is being questioned by Assam Police in Delhi over allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sparking a political controversy.

Pawan Khera

IMAGE: Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Assam Police are questioning Congress leader Pawan Khera in Delhi regarding allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
  • The questioning is related to allegations made against Sarma and his family, including claims of foreign assets.
  • Sarma alleges the Congress party used false information from Pakistani social media to level charges against his wife.
  • The situation has escalated into a political tussle, with Sarma accusing the Congress of attempting to influence the Assam elections.

An Assam Police team is at the Delhi residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera for questioning in connection with a case linked to allegations made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family, official sources said.

The team formally informed Delhi Police upon arrival, following which a local police team joined and is assisting in the proceedings, the source said.

Congress Slams Himanta 

The Congress lashed out at Sarma, saying this is a "witch hunt" with a "bully" using state machinery to muzzle Opposition's voice.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the deployment of a full army of police officials to arrest his colleague Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is "disturbed, desperate, and rattled".

"This is not due process but instead a witch hunt, a bully using state machinery to muzzle and silence the voice of the Opposition that is exposing his many black deeds. Those who intimidate are the ones who are afraid and have much to hide," Ramesh said on X.

It also proves that the CM is facing imminent defeat, Ramesh added. 

Background of the Allegations

The development comes amid a political tussle after Sarma alleged that the Congress used "false information" sourced from a Pakistani social media group to level charges against his wife regarding multiple passports and overseas assets.

He termed the allegations an attempt to influence the Assam elections and a punishable offence.

Khera had recently sought clarifications on Sarma's wife's alleged foreign assets, prompting a complaint and subsequent police action.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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