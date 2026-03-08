HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Patnaik Accuses Odisha Government of Failing Women

Patnaik Accuses Odisha Government of Failing Women

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2026 19:21 IST

x

Odisha's political landscape heats up as BJD leader Naveen Patnaik slams the BJP government for its alleged failure to protect women, sparking a strong rebuttal from the Deputy Chief Minister regarding past and present crime statistics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Naveen Patnaik, BJD leader, accuses the BJP government in Odisha of failing to address the rising crimes against women.
  • Patnaik claims the BJD prioritises women's empowerment and criticises the current government's leadership.
  • Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida defends the BJP government's commitment to women's safety and criticises Patnaik's past record.
  • Parida challenges Patnaik to cite a recent case where the accused in a crime against a woman was not arrested promptly.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Odisha for "total failure of leadership" over the "rising" number of incidents of crimes against women.

Addressing the party's women leaders and members here on the occasion of International Women's Day, Patnaik said the BJD, which follows the ideology of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, had taken major steps for the empowerment of women when it was in power in the state.

 

"However, under the BJP government, atrocities against women are on the rise, and no one is there to listen to them... (It's a) total failure of the leadership at the government level," he said.

Stating that the BJD recognises the power of women in social development, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly said his party will continue to fight for the security, dignity and "true empowerment" of women.

He said Biju Patnaik was a "torch-bearer of women's empowerment in India".

Government's Response to Allegations

Reacting to Patnaik's statement, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida asserted that the Mohan Charan Majhi government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of women.

Hitting out at the BJD chief, she said, "Because he failed to provide security to the women during his 24-year rule, they changed the government. If we start counting cases of crimes against women reported during the BJD government's tenure, it will be a very long list."

"Let the LoP cite an incident of a crime against a woman, during our tenure, in which the accused was not arrested within 48 hours," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BJD Leader Patnaik Accuses BJP of Failing to Protect Women in Odisha
BJD Leader Patnaik Accuses BJP of Failing to Protect Women in Odisha
Rajnath Singh Vows to Tackle Crime, Joblessness in West Bengal
Rajnath Singh Vows to Tackle Crime, Joblessness in West Bengal
Rajnath Singh Vows to Tackle Crime in West Bengal
Rajnath Singh Vows to Tackle Crime in West Bengal
Banerjee Questions President's Silence on Tribal Issues, Alleges Political Interference
Banerjee Questions President's Silence on Tribal Issues, Alleges Political Interference
Banerjee Accuses President Murmu of Acting on BJP Advice
Banerjee Accuses President Murmu of Acting on BJP Advice

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow suit at pre wedding of Komal Nahta s son0:34

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow...

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look1:36

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO