Home  » News » BJD Leader Patnaik Accuses BJP of Failing to Protect Women in Odisha

BJD Leader Patnaik Accuses BJP of Failing to Protect Women in Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 08, 2026 16:41 IST

Naveen Patnaik, leader of the BJD, strongly criticised the BJP government in Odisha on International Women's Day, citing a failure to address the escalating crimes against women in the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • BJD leader Naveen Patnaik criticises the BJP government in Odisha for a 'total failure of leadership' regarding rising crimes against women.
  • Patnaik asserts that atrocities against women are increasing under the BJP government in Odisha.
  • The BJD pledges to continue fighting for the security, dignity, and empowerment of women in Odisha.
  • Patnaik highlights Biju Patnaik's legacy as a champion of women's empowerment.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Odisha for "total failure of leadership" over the "rising" number of incidents of crimes against women.

Addressing the party's women leaders and members here on the occasion of International Women's Day, Patnaik said the BJD, which follows the ideology of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, had taken major steps for the empowerment of women when it was in power in the state.

 

"However, under the BJP government, atrocities against women are on the rise, and no one is there to listen to them... (It's a) total failure of the leadership at the government level," he said.

Stating that the BJD recognises the power of women in social development, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly said his party will continue to fight for the security, dignity and "true empowerment" of women.

He said Biju Patnaik was a "torch-bearer of women's empowerment in India".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
