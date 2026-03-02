Rajnath Singh Vows to Tackle Crime in West Bengal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pledges to jail criminals and address key issues like joblessness and women's safety in West Bengal if the BJP wins the upcoming elections.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Rajnath Singh promises swift action against criminals in West Bengal if the BJP comes to power.

Singh acknowledges that eliminating joblessness in West Bengal will take 5-10 years under a BJP government.

Singh accuses the Trinamool Congress of dividing people and failing to address poverty and women's safety.

Singh claims that West Bengal has the highest rate of atrocities against women according to NCRB records.

Singh asserts that a BJP government will bring development, good governance, and security to West Bengal.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that criminals in West Bengal would be "in jail or God knows where" within a month of a BJP government coming to power in the state.

He, however, said eliminating joblessness in Bengal, from where a significant number of people migrate for work to other states, would take around five to 10 years.

Singh was addressing a 'Parivartan Yatra' rally at Amta in Howrah district.

"Within a month of formation of a BJP government in Bengal, criminals will either be in jail, or God knows where," he said.

He added that a BJP government in Bengal would create jobs for the youth. "It will take us five to 10 years to eliminate the problem of joblessness here," Singh said.

Accusations Against Trinamool Congress

Singh alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was dividing people in the state.

"The BJP does not engage in politics merely to form governments, but to reform society. The TMC, on the other hand, is dividing the people of the state," he said.

He asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, "Why are those involved in crimes not punished in the state? You have run the government for 15 years. Why has poverty not been eradicated in West Bengal, and why do women not feel safe?"

Accusing Banerjee of favouring criminals, Singh said, "Her affection is for the criminals, the corrupt, and people of a particular religion."

He added that criminals now believe nothing will happen to them under her regime.

Concerns About Women's Safety

Singh claimed that according to NCRB records, the highest incidents of atrocities on women take place in Bengal.

"In Bengal, rule of law breakers prevail and not that of the law," he alleged.

Stating that the time for change in Bengal has come, he urged the people of the poll-bound state not to falter this time.

"The soil of Bengal is giving the clarion call that TMC's atrocities will not continue anymore in the state," he said.

He added that violence and fear of atrocities against women were widespread. "If anyone dares to harm the womenfolk of the state, they will be taught a lesson by a BJP government," he said.

"Situation has turned so bad in the state that people are afraid, and women think twice before venturing out of their houses," Singh said.

Promises of Development and Change

Maintaining that corruption is prevalent in all parts of West Bengal, he said people across the state are complaining about it.

"But the people are now confident that the Mamata Banerjee government is on its way out and the BJP is coming to power," he said.

Singh asserted that once a BJP government is formed in the state, Bengal will see unforeseen development and progress.

"People of Bengal want a real change where there will be good governance, development and security," he said.