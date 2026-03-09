HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Akasa Air Passenger Arrested for Smoking Beedi in Flight Lavatory

Akasa Air Passenger Arrested for Smoking Beedi in Flight Lavatory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 09, 2026 08:15 IST

A passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Delhi to Goa was arrested after being caught smoking a 'beedi' in the lavatory, raising serious safety concerns and leading to legal action.

Key Points

  • A passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Delhi to Goa was arrested for smoking a 'beedi' in the lavatory.
  • The passenger was also found in possession of a lighter, posing a potential safety risk to the aircraft.
  • The incident occurred on Akasa Air flight QP1625 from Delhi to Goa.
  • The passenger faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.
  • Akasa Air confirmed the incident and stated that its crew followed all required safety protocols.

Police have registered a case against a passenger for allegedly smoking a 'beedi' inside the toilet of a Delhi-Goa Akasa Air flight, officials said.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the accused Ashish, a Delhi resident, was travelling on flight QP1625 from the national capital to the coastal state, they said.

 

As per the airline's complaint, the passenger allegedly smoked a 'beedi' (hand-rolled cigarette) inside the plane lavatory during the flight and was also found in possession of a lighter, which could pose a risk to the safety of the aircraft and passengers on board, a police official said on Sunday.

The act endangered the safety of fellow passengers and crew members during the flight, the police said.

Legal Consequences and Airline Response

A case has been registered against the passenger at the Mopa airport police station in Goa under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Akasa Air confirmed the incident and said its crew followed the required protocol.

"A passenger travelling on Akasa Air flight QP1625 from Delhi to Goa on March 7 was found smoking in the aircraft lavatory," the airline said in a statement.

In line with established safety and regulatory procedures and applicable law, Akasa Air said, its crew "followed the required protocols" and handed over the individual to the appropriate authorities upon arrival in Goa.

The airline said it is extending "full cooperation" to the authorities in the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Railway Technician's Death in Kanpur Under Investigation
Railway Technician's Death in Kanpur Under Investigation
Canteen Owner Murdered, Body Chopped and Dumped in Yamuna
Canteen Owner Murdered, Body Chopped and Dumped in Yamuna
Ex-Navy Officer Held with Ganja and Cannabis Plants in Kerala
Ex-Navy Officer Held with Ganja and Cannabis Plants in Kerala
Ex-Navy Officer Held with Ganja and Cannabis Plants in Kerala
Delhi Security Guard Found Hanged in Suspected Suicide
Delhi Security Guard Found Hanged in Suspected Suicide

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

TV personality Shefali Bagga celebrates Indias T20 World Cup victory0:36

TV personality Shefali Bagga celebrates Indias T20 World...

Chitrangda Singh Stuns in Yellow at Mohak Nahta's Pre-Wedding0:34

Chitrangda Singh Stuns in Yellow at Mohak Nahta's...

Vicky Kaushal Arrives in Style at Mohak Nahta's Pre-Wedding Party0:23

Vicky Kaushal Arrives in Style at Mohak Nahta's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO