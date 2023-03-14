News
Rediff.com  » News » Man caught smoking on AI flight refuses to pay for bail, opts for jail

Man caught smoking on AI flight refuses to pay for bail, opts for jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 14, 2023 14:18 IST
A man booked for alleged unruly behaviour and smoking on an Air India flight was sent to jail by a court in Mumbai after he refused to pay Rs 25,000 for bail and instead cited online 'search' to claim the fine payable under the IPC section was Rs 250.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

A court has granted the accused, Ratnakar Dwivedi, a cash bail, but he refused to pay the amount and told the court on Monday he was ready to go to jail.

He was booked under section 336 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code after he was allegedly caught smoking in the lavatory of Air India's London-Mumbai flight and behaving in an unruly manner on March 10.

 

The accused told the court he had read online that the fine payable under section 336 of the IPC is Rs 250, which he was willing to pay, but not the bail amount.

Following this, the Andheri metropolitan magistrate sent him to jail on Monday.

Air India had said a passenger was found smoking in the lavatory of the flight and behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused also caused a disturbance on the aircraft and endangered the lives of all passengers, besides disobeying the pilot's oral and written instructions to keep calm.

Print this article
