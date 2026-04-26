HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Passenger Accused Of Photographing Female Cabin Crew On Flight

Passenger Accused Of Photographing Female Cabin Crew On Flight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 18:18 IST

x

A passenger has been booked after allegedly using his phone to zoom in and photograph female cabin crew members on a flight from Coimbatore to Udaipur, sparking outrage and raising privacy concerns.

Key Points

  • A passenger was booked for allegedly using his phone to photograph female cabin crew on a flight.
  • The incident occurred on a flight from Coimbatore to Udaipur on April 24.
  • The passenger, a businessman, was allegedly intoxicated and deboarded after the flight landed.
  • A case was registered against the passenger under Section 79 of the BNS for allegedly insulting the modesty of a woman.

A case was registered against a 30-year-old passenger after he allegedly used his phone camera to zoom in and take photographs of female cabin crew in an "objectionable" manner on a flight from Coimbatore to Udaipur, police said on Sunday.

In a complaint filed with the RGI Airport outpost police, airline staff stated that the incident occurred on April 24.

 

Passenger Deboarded After Incident

After the flight landed, the passenger, a businessman who was allegedly intoxicated, was deboarded.

Legal Action and Investigation

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS against the passenger, a police official said.

"The passenger is accused of zooming in with his mobile phone camera to focus on female crew members and take their photographs. However, the accused denied the allegations, stating that he did not click any photographs," the official said, citing preliminary investigation.

The passenger, who runs a business in Coimbatore, was travelling to Udaipur, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Techie arrested for misbehaving with flight attendant
Techie arrested for misbehaving with flight attendant
Passenger assaults Air India crew onboard Goa-Delhi flight
Passenger assaults Air India crew onboard Goa-Delhi flight
DGCA issues showcause notices to Air India over cockpit breach
DGCA issues showcause notices to Air India over cockpit breach
Crew hears flier speak of 'hijack' on phone, has him arrested
Crew hears flier speak of 'hijack' on phone, has him arrested
SpiceJet offloads unruly flier for misbehaving with female cabin crew member
SpiceJet offloads unruly flier for misbehaving with female cabin crew member

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted in a Stylish Look in Bandra1:26

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted in a Stylish Look in Bandra

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look 1:10

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO