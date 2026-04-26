Passenger Accused Of Photographing Female Cabin Crew On Flight

A passenger has been booked after allegedly using his phone to zoom in and photograph female cabin crew members on a flight from Coimbatore to Udaipur, sparking outrage and raising privacy concerns.

Key Points A passenger was booked for allegedly using his phone to photograph female cabin crew on a flight.

The incident occurred on a flight from Coimbatore to Udaipur on April 24.

The passenger, a businessman, was allegedly intoxicated and deboarded after the flight landed.

A case was registered against the passenger under Section 79 of the BNS for allegedly insulting the modesty of a woman.

A case was registered against a 30-year-old passenger after he allegedly used his phone camera to zoom in and take photographs of female cabin crew in an "objectionable" manner on a flight from Coimbatore to Udaipur, police said on Sunday.

In a complaint filed with the RGI Airport outpost police, airline staff stated that the incident occurred on April 24.

Passenger Deboarded After Incident

After the flight landed, the passenger, a businessman who was allegedly intoxicated, was deboarded.

Legal Action and Investigation

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS against the passenger, a police official said.

"The passenger is accused of zooming in with his mobile phone camera to focus on female crew members and take their photographs. However, the accused denied the allegations, stating that he did not click any photographs," the official said, citing preliminary investigation.

The passenger, who runs a business in Coimbatore, was travelling to Udaipur, police added.