Techie arrested for misbehaving with flight attendant

A software employee was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female flight attendant on board an Air India flight from Dubai to Hyderabad, police said on Sunday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

According to a complaint lodged by the cabin crew, the passenger, a native of Kerala, while travelling on Friday, touched the woman while she was providing services, RGI Airport police station Inspector Kankaiah Samapathi said.

Among others, he was booked for sexual harassment.

The cabin crew further noticed that the passenger, in his 30s, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol/intoxicated. The matter was informed to the captain and ground staff after the flight landed, police said.

After landing, the passenger claimed to have misplaced his passport in his seat. When the staff went to search for it, they found a note containing 'obscene and abusive' remarks targeting the crew members.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), Section 75 (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused and he was arrested, the inspector said.

He was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial remand, police added.