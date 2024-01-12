News
Parliament's Budget session from January 31

Parliament's Budget session from January 31

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 12, 2024 23:59 IST
A brief Budget session of Parliament, the last of the 17th Lok Sabha, will be held between January 31 and February 9, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

He said on X, 'Interim Budget Session 2024, last session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha to be held from 31st January to 9th February, with the address of Hon'ble President to the Parliament. On 1st February, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ji will present the Interim Union Budget.'

 

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha Secretariates issued notifications regarding the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament on Friday.

The new government, which will be sworn in after the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May, will present the full-fledged budget later.

Since the term of the 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16, it is set to be the last session of Parliament before general elections are announced.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and voting was held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
