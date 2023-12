Full list of MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday.

Here's the full list of 49 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha.

IMAGE: Suspended Opposition MPs stage a protest at the Makar Dwar after the suspension. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Congress

Shashi Tharoor

Manish Tewari

Karti Chidambaram

V. Vaithilingam

Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Saptagiri Ulaka

Adoor Prakash

Pradyut Bordoloi

Geeta Koda

Francisco Sardinha

Jyotsna Mahant

A Chellakumar

Ravneet Bittu

K. Sudhakaran

Muhammad Sadiq

M. K. Vishnu Prasad

Jasbir Singh Gill

Pratibha Singh

National Conference

Farooq Abdullah

Hasnain Masoodi

Samajwadi Party

Dimple Yadav

ST Hasan

Nationalist Congress Party

Supriya Sule

PP Mohammed Faizal

Amol Kolhe

Indian Union Muslim League

Abdul Samadani

Janata Dal-United

Giridhari Yadav

Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Santosh Kumar

Dulal Chandra Goswami

Dinesh Yadav

Mahabali Singh

Sunil Kumar

Chandeshwar Prasad

Alok Kumar Suman

Dileshwar Kamait

DMK

S. Jagathrakshakan

SR Parthiban

A Ganeshamurthi

P Velusamy

DNV Senthil Kumar

Dhanush M Kumar

TMC

Mala Roy

Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Khalil Ur Rahaman

Sajda Ahmed

AAP

Sushil Kumar Rinku

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

Thol. Thirumavalavan

Danish Ali (suspended from BSP)