INDIA leaders protest MPs' suspension, urge people's unity to save democracy

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Friday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the suspension of 146 MPs from both Houses of Parliament during the Winter Session and called on people to unite to save democracy in the country.

IMAGE: Leaders of INDIA parties, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechuri, CPI's D Raja and others, stage a protest against the suspension of 146 Opposition MPs from the Parliament's Winter Session, in New Delhi, December 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The protest, which was organised under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders of Left parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, Trinamool Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal and other members of the Opposition coalition.

Addressing the gathering, Kharge said the leaders of INDIA parties have come together as democracy is under threat under the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

"When all unite, Narendra Modi won't be able to do anything... The more you try to crush us, the more we will rise. We are fighting unitedly to save the country and democracy," he said.

Gandhi said Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for demanding answers from Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 Parliament security breach issue.

"The more hatred the BJP spreads, the more love and brotherhood INDIA parties will spread," he said.

"By shunting out 150 MPs from the Parliament, the government has shut out the voice of 60 percent Indians," he said.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Communist Party of India-Marxist's Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India's D Raja, JMM's Mahua Maji, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, TMC's Mausam Noor, NC's Hasnain Masoodi, Revolutionary Socialist Party's NK Premachandran and SP's ST Hasan were among the leaders present at the protest.