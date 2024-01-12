3 Congress MPs apologise to LS panel, suspension to be revoked

Three Congress members of the Lok Sabha, who had reached the speaker's podium leading to their suspension from the house, on Friday expressed regret for their behaviour to the privileges committee of the lower house.

IMAGE: Suspended Opposition MPs protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar during the winter session, New Delhi, December 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress members Abdul Khaleque, J Jayakumar and Vijaykumar Vasanth were suspended from the Lok Sabha during the winter session and the matter was referred to the privileges committee.

The three MPs appeared before the committee and expressed regret over their behaviour in the Lok Sabha.

"The committee has accepted their expression of regret and decided to recommend to the speaker to revoke their suspension," a parliament source said.

During the winter session of Parliament, 100 opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour. While the suspension of 97 members was till the conclusion of the winter session, Khaleque, Jayakumar and Vijaykumar, who had reached the presiding officer's chair, were to face action pending the report of the privileges committee.

Another source said the committee was likely to submit its report to the speaker on Monday, paving the way for revocation of their suspension.

During the winter session, the Opposition members kept up the protests in both houses of the Parliament demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the breach in Parliament security on December 13, 2023.