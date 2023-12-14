News
Parliament breach 'unparalleled', allow discussion, Kharge urges RS chairman

Parliament breach 'unparalleled', allow discussion, Kharge urges RS chairman

Source: PTI
December 14, 2023 20:17 IST
Terming the Parliament security breach a 'grave matter,' Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to allow a discussion on it under rule 267.

IMAGE: Opposition leaders meet in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (second from right) to discuss the Parliament security breach, in New Delhi, December 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a letter he wrote to the Chairman, Kharge urged him to not take up any other business in the House and keep the proceedings limited to the discussion on the security breach.

 

He called the Wednesday breach of security in Lok Sabha Chamber and in the Parliament precincts "a very grave matter, unparalleled in the recent past."

"In view of the gravity of the matter, myself in consultation with floor leaders of INDIA Parties in Parliament have come to a considered view that the matter is of such a critical importance that it needs to be raised under Rule 267 of the Rules and Procedure of Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

"Further, till the Minister of Home Affairs makes a statement on this matter followed by a discussion under Rule 267, there is no occasion for taking up any other business in the House or even for any meeting with a view to 'sort out this matter' in any other manner," he said in his letter.

"I trust that your good self will appreciate the situation," the Congress chief said.

Opposition parties on Thursday did not allow both houses to function, raising demand for a discussion on the breach. The consequent din led to the suspension of 14 Lok Sabha members and one Rajya Sabha member.

The opposition is also demanding Home minister Amit Shah make a statement on the security breach.

Several members on Thursday gave adjournment notices in both houses, which were rejected by the Chair.

Leaders of the opposition parties had earlier met in Kharge's chamber and decided to raise the matter in both houses.

The Congress has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded that first come to the house to make a statement on such a grave issue.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
