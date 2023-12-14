News
Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct'

Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 14, 2023 13:08 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session for his "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct".

Soon after the House assembled at noon after an initial adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named O'Brien and warned him for his conduct.

He was named earlier in the morning also for his "unruly behaviour" and was asked by the chairman to leave the House.

 

Accusing O'Brien of violating the directions of the chair and for disrupting the proceedings of the House, the chairman allowed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to move a motion in this regard.

The motion was adopted with a voice vote and the chairman announced that O'Brien stands suspended from the House for the remainder of the session.

Dhankhar then adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM as members of the opposition protested the suspension.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
