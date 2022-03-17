News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Parl session delays Manipur CM announcement, no groupism in party: BJP

Parl session delays Manipur CM announcement, no groupism in party: BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 17, 2022 18:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

There is no 'groupism' in the Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party and state leaders went to Delhi to celebrate the party's victory in the assembly elections, said senior MLA Th Biswajit Singh on returning to Imphal.

IMAGE: Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, March 16, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters at the Imphal airport, Singh said the announcement on the new chief minister is delayed as Parliament is in session now.

 

On reports that N Biren Singh may not get a second term as the chief minister, he said it was speculation.

"The Manipur BJP leaders' meeting with central leaders in New Delhi was to celebrate the party's victory in the recently-concluded state assembly elections. Nothing related to the BJP legislature party leader was discussed," he said.

"The parliamentary board of the party will be announcing the state legislature party leader. The announcement is delayed as Parliament is in session now," he added.

The state unit will follow the instructions of the central leaders, he said.

Singh is seen as one of the frontrunners for the chief minister's post along with N Biren Singh -- both of whom went to Delhi along with other senior leaders after election results were announced.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will BJP lift AFSPA to retain power in Manipur?
Will BJP lift AFSPA to retain power in Manipur?
Will BJP take ally NPP in Manipur government?
Will BJP take ally NPP in Manipur government?
New govt in Manipur before March 19 : Biren Singh
New govt in Manipur before March 19 : Biren Singh
IPL 2022: Steyn goes from commentary box to SRH dugout
IPL 2022: Steyn goes from commentary box to SRH dugout
India sees red as OIC invites Hurriyat to Pak meet
India sees red as OIC invites Hurriyat to Pak meet
Bengal offered Pegasus spyware but said no: Mamata
Bengal offered Pegasus spyware but said no: Mamata
Has Russia's Ukraine invasion stalled? UK thinks so
Has Russia's Ukraine invasion stalled? UK thinks so
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP wins Manipur, but no consensus on CM choice

BJP wins Manipur, but no consensus on CM choice

Biren Singh leads BJP to victory in Manipur

Biren Singh leads BJP to victory in Manipur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances