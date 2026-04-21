Bihar MP's Comments On Women Spark Outrage

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav faces backlash after making disparaging comments about women in politics, igniting controversy and prompting action from the Bihar Women's Commission.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pappu Yadav's comments on women in politics have been widely criticised as misogynistic.

The Bihar Women's Commission has issued a notice to Pappu Yadav, demanding an explanation for his remarks.

Yadav claims his comments were intended to highlight the exploitation of women by powerful figures.

Yadav also spoke about the plight of Dalit and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) individuals in India.

Critics have called for action against Yadav, including his potential disqualification as an MP.

Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Tuesday drew flak for making controversial remarks while commenting on the issue of women's reservation in Parliament.

A video footage of the Purnea MP's disparaging comments on women in politics has gone viral on social media. While talking to reporters, he purportedly said, "90 per cent of women cannot do politics without going into a leader's room".

Controversy Over Women in Politics

The comment of the Congress-supported Independent MP drew criticism from BJP leaders, including Shehzad Poonawala and Tuhin Sinha, and prompted the Bihar Women's Commission to slap a notice on him.

"Shocker statement! When the nation was pushing for Nari Shakti, see what Cong-supported MP is saying!" Poonawala said in a post on X.

Sinha, in his post, described Yadav's statement as despicable and outrageous.

"Pappu Yadav is abusing self-made women politicians. Will Priyanka Gandhi sack this obnoxious misogynist, or does she endorse his views? Disgusting people," he said.

On women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies, Yadav claimed that the talk about women's dignity in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha is a matter of mockery.

"Women have been made goddesses in India, but they have never been respected, and will never be in the country," the MP said, adding that the system and society are responsible for this.

He also referred to Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, and 18th-century social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, both of whom fought for women's rights.

The Independent MP also asked who was responsible for female foeticide and domestic violence.

Yadav's Defence and Further Claims

"Whose vulture-like gaze is on womenâ¦? It is that of politicians. Without being through a politician's room, 90 per cent of women cannot do politics at all. This can be seen in daily CCTV footage of politicians. It has become a culture," he said.

Yadav asserted that female students face exploitation in schools and colleges, and women do the same in offices.

"The Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha look at women with a vulture-like gaze. I said in the House that 75 per cent of leaders watch porn. Check everyone's mobile. Nothing gets deleted from there. This system is the root of all misdeedsâ¦ the leaders, the godmen, the officials, and the capitalists," he claimed.

Bihar Women's Commission Notice

Meanwhile, the Bihar Women's Commission has slapped a notice on Yadav, asking him to respond within three days as to why the Lok Sabha Speaker should not be approached with a recommendation for his disqualification.

"We have taken suo motu cognisance of the objectionable remarks made by the Purnea MP. Further action may be taken upon receipt of a reply from him," Commission Chairperson Apsara said.

However, Yadav, who was away in Malda to campaign for a Congress candidate in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, reacted with indignation upon learning about the notice.

He said, "The Women's Commission is throwing stones while living in a glass house. Where was the Commission when I was agitating over the death, after suspected sexual assault, of a NEET aspirant in Patna (in January)?"

The MP asserted that he had made no obscene remarks about women.

"I had simply highlighted the fact that many women end up being exploited by those whom they consider their mentors. This holds true for politicians as well as religious leaders, many of whom are named in rape cases," Yadav said.

He also claimed to be in possession of photographs of members of the Women's Commission allegedly in a compromising position with political leaders.

Yadav added, "The notice is an instance of pot calling the kettle black. Let the Women's Commission first act against politicians of loose morals, many of whom are even known for watching porn in public".

Dalit and EBC Rights

In the viral video, he was also heard talking about the plight of Dalit people and those belonging to the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC).

Noting that there is not a single EBC industrialist, he said, "Only one daughter of a Dalit has become a judge in the history of the Supreme Court."

"They are not in the Army, not in the police, not even as a media channel ownerâ¦not a single EBC, not a single SC-ST. Not a single EBC is in any monastery, not a single Dalit in the trust of any monastery or temple," he claimed.

Noting that there is no one to talk about the rights of Dalits and EBCs, Yadav demanded the uplifting of women's status in general.

The Bihar Women's Commission is a statutory body responsible for safeguarding the rights and interests of women in the state. The Commission can take suo motu cognisance of cases involving offences against women and recommend action to the government. The remarks made by Pappu Yadav have sparked a debate on the representation and treatment of women in Indian politics.