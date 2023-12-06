News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » US to wait for India's probe into plot to kill Pannun

US to wait for India's probe into plot to kill Pannun

By Lalit K Jha
December 06, 2023 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The United States has said it will wait to see the results of the investigation announced by India concerning allegations of the involvement of an Indian official in a plot to assassinate a separatist Sikh leader in the US.

IMAGE: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Photograph: @SFJ_Gurpatwant/X

"We have noted at the most senior levels of this government the secretary of state has raised this directly with his foreign counterpart that we take this issue very seriously. They told us they would conduct an investigation," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

 

"They have publicly announced an investigation. Now, we will wait to see the results of the investigation...," Miller said in response to a question.

American prosecutors have linked an Indian official to a man charged with conspiring to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil.

India has described it as a 'matter of concern' and asserted that follow-up action will be taken based on findings of a panel investigating the allegations.

The US, Miller said, has also urged India to cooperate with Canada's investigation of allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of a Canadian national.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'US-India initiatives will face new scrutiny'
'US-India initiatives will face new scrutiny'
'Biden has thrown out the rule book for India'
'Biden has thrown out the rule book for India'
Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?
Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?
Urgent! Update Financial Details!
Urgent! Update Financial Details!
Aamir Gets Rescued From Chennai Floods
Aamir Gets Rescued From Chennai Floods
When Pranab said, Sonia will not make me PM
When Pranab said, Sonia will not make me PM
IndianOil to MRF, companies rewrite profit playbook
IndianOil to MRF, companies rewrite profit playbook
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Pannun 'Plot': 'Biden has received a wake up call'

Pannun 'Plot': 'Biden has received a wake up call'

'We have no policy to murder our enemies'

'We have no policy to murder our enemies'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances