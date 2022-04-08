News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rioting charges against 107 transport workers for protest at Pawar's home

Rioting charges against 107 transport workers for protest at Pawar's home

Source: PTI
April 08, 2022 21:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against 107 persons for rioting and conspiracy, following the protest outside Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar's residence, Silver Oak in south Mumbai, on Friday, an official said.

IMAGE: Striking MSRTC workers stage a protest outside NCP leader Sharad Pawar's residence in South Mumbai, April 8, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo.

Over a hundred striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staged an angry protest, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.

The FIR has been registered against 107 persons at Gamdevi police station of South Mumbai; among 23 of the accused are women, the official said.

 

The accused persons include leaders of state transport employees, workers and others, he said.

The police suspect a larger conspiracy behind the protest and are investigating the role of persons involved in the agitation, the official said.

Meanwhile, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray reached Pawar's residence Silver Oak, within 10 minutes of learning about the incident, an NCP office-bearer said.

"He was with Pawar for nearly an hour, after which the senior leader left for his prescheduled engagements," the officebearer said.

There was no confirmation from the Shiv Sena and NCP on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's phone call to Pawar.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat condemned the incident.

”The incident outside Pawar's residence is wrong by all means. Irrespective of the party a leader belongs to, such agitations cannot be supported in any way. I strongly condemn the incident,” the BJP leader said.

”MSRTC workers have been protesting for over five months. Their demands and woes should be heard and addressed in a proper way and on a proper platform, is what I expect,” he said.

Congress leader Thorat demanded strict action against persons who instigated the MSRTC employees to stage the angry protest. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gadkari Attends Pawar's Khane Pe Charcha
Gadkari Attends Pawar's Khane Pe Charcha
8 held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence
8 held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence
Mob created fear: HC on BJP violence at Kejri home
Mob created fear: HC on BJP violence at Kejri home
Forex reserves slide $11.17 bn; steepest fall in week
Forex reserves slide $11.17 bn; steepest fall in week
Thailand Boxing: Amit, Sumit, Ananta storm into finals
Thailand Boxing: Amit, Sumit, Ananta storm into finals
Tax collections soar 34% to record high in FY22
Tax collections soar 34% to record high in FY22
Srikanth, Sindhu enter semis of Korea Open
Srikanth, Sindhu enter semis of Korea Open
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

MSRTC employees protest outside Pawar's house

MSRTC employees protest outside Pawar's house

What Sharad Pawar might have discussed with Modi

What Sharad Pawar might have discussed with Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances