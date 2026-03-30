Pakistan's deputy PM Ishaq Dar suffers hairline fracture after fall

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar sustained a hairline fracture in his shoulder after a fall during a diplomatic reception, highlighting the challenges faced by key government figures.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar took a nasty fall on Sunday, but recovered at once to continue with his meeting with the Egyptian foreign minister. Photograph: Screen grab//x

Key Points Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder after a fall at a reception for the Egyptian foreign minister.

Despite the injury, Ishaq Dar continued with his scheduled meetings, managing the pain with painkillers.

Medical examinations revealed the hairline fracture, with treatment focusing on pain management and precautionary measures.

Ishaq Dar is a key figure in Pakistan's government and a close associate of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been diagnosed with a "hairline fracture" in the shoulder after slipping and falling during the reception ceremony for his Egyptian counterpart, his son has said.

The incident occurred on Sunday, during the quadrilateral summit meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt as they discussed the West Asia conflict.

What Happened To Dhar

Dar fell down while calling Badr Abdelatty to the stage after he arrived at the ministry of foreign affairs.

He was captured on camera falling down but getting up and joining his guest for the ceremonial photo session.

Dar did not show any signs of injury, but his son revealed that he was on pain killers to manage discomfort and only agreed for a medical checkup late at night.

"Ishaq Dar Sahib, despite sustaining an injury during the reception of the Egyptian foreign minister today, completed all highly important meetings throughout the day on painkillers, Alhamdulillah, in the best possible manner," Ali Dar said on X.

He added that around 9 pm, after recording the official statement, a medical examination was conducted at the insistence of the family.

"His X-rays are Alhamdulillah overall fine. There is a hairline fracture in the shoulder. In the coming few days, his pain will be managed through medications and other precautionary measures," he said.

Ishaq Dar's Role in Pakistani Politics

Dar is the leading member of the government of Shehbaz Sharif who is active both on domestic and international fronts.

He is also a confidante of former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, with whom he is related due to the marriage of his son with Sharif's daughter.

The elder Sharif is president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

A chartered accountant by education and training, Dar served as finance minister more than once in the previous governments of the PML-N.