Pakistani police officers face suspension and investigation after a drone strike intended to target dacoits tragically killed four civilians, including children, sparking protests and calls for accountability.

Photograph: Pakistan Football Federation/X

Key Points Pakistani police officers suspended after a drone operation resulted in the deaths of four civilians, including two children.

The drone was used to locate hideouts of dacoits in Saeed Lakho village, Khairpur district.

An inquiry committee recommended the immediate suspension of three station house officers (SHOs).

The home minister has ordered a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Three station house officers have been suspended and are under investigation after a botched up police operation using a drone killed four civilians, including two children, in Pakistan's Sindh province, a top minister said Thursday.

Drone Operation Leads to Civilian Casualties

The police used a drone during an operation to locate hideouts of dacoits in Saeed Lakho village on the outskirts of Khairpur town in Khairpur district but ended up killing four civilians on Wednesday.

The deaths led to protests by members of the affected Dharija community, who have blocked the national highway causing severe traffic disruption.

Investigation and Suspension of Officers

Home Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjhar told the media in Karachi that an inquiry committee headed by the Sukkur range deputy inspector general police had recommended immediate suspension of three station house officers (SHOs), who were manning the area.

"The police carried out an operation and used a drone against suspected dacoits on Wednesday morning in which SOPs were apparently not followed and four people were killed and their relatives claim they were innocent civilians," Lanjhar said.

He said the inquiry had ordered "strict legal and departmental action" against the SHOs, who led the operation and used the drone.

Further Action Possible

The home minister said a transparent and comprehensive investigation was going on into the matter and could also lead to the arrest of the SHOs, who have been sent to Karachi on suspension duty.

The use of drones by law enforcement in Pakistan has increased in recent years, often in regions with ongoing security concerns. This incident raises questions about the protocols and oversight surrounding such operations, particularly in areas with civilian populations. The investigation will likely focus on whether standard operating procedures were followed and whether adequate precautions were taken to avoid civilian casualties.